ECW and ROH security veteran “Jersey” Joe Wilchak passes away

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of “Jersey” Joe Wilchak, a beloved figure in the world of professional wrestling.

PWInsider confirmed that Wilchak, a former member of Atlas Security, passed away late Saturday evening after battling lung cancer.

Wilchak played a vital role behind the scenes in ECW and Ring of Honor, providing security during some of the most memorable and intense events in wrestling. His professionalism and dedication made him a trusted figure in the industry.

His family has opened his Facebook page for those wishing to share condolences and memories.

We at Wrestling News Source extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of “Jersey” Joe Wilchak.

Rest In Peace Jersey Joe Wilchak from Altlas Security. You were a sweetheart of a guy. You were family. My thoughts go to your family. God speed brother….. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

