– After pinning him in a 6-man tag team match on last night on AEW ‘Collision: Grand Slam’, in Queens, New York, Chris Jericho has challenged Mark Briscoe to a future ROH World Heavyweight Championship match.

– Fightful has learned that following last week’s NXT tapings, the long standing NXT set at the WWE Performance Center was completely broken down.

Updated are planned for their debut on CW Network.

