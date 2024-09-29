TNA Wrestling Announces Shows October 2-3 in Nashville

Filed to Gerweck.net:

TNA Wrestling Brings “The Road To BFG” To Nashville On Wednesday & Thursday, October 2-3

Tickets For Both Shows Are $10 Each, With ALL Proceeds Donated To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts In Spartanburg, South Carolina

TNA Wrestling brings the final matches on “The Road To BFG” to Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday & Thursday, October 2-3, at Skyway Studios. All tickets for both shows are $10 each and ALL proceeds from both shows will be donated to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Tickets go on-sale Monday, September 30, at 10 a.m. EST, at tnawrestling.com.

The TNA shows in Spartanburg, originally scheduled for September 27-28, were canceled due to the catastrophic hurricane, which left millions still without power across the Southeast.

TNA will have auctions at both shows for match-used and autographed memorabilia, plus unique collectibles for sale – with ALL proceeds going to the Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts in Spartanburg.

Fans will have the opportunity to donate additionally to the relief efforts at both shows. TNA officials have been in contact with members of the Spartanburg Police & Fire Departments, as members of both departments were scheduled to attend the TNA shows in Spartanburg.

The Nashville shows will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening to Skyway Studios at 6 p.m. All tickets are general admission.

All the TNA stars will be in Nashville for the final matches before Bound For Glory (October 26 in Detroit), including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the Spartanburg shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

