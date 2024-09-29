Shawn Michaels Teases More Surprises Coming To WWE NXT

Shawn Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview to promote the move of WWE NXT to The CW Network starting next Tuesday night.

During the discussion, the WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative teased “big, big surprises” in the works while talking about the talent on the current WWE NXT roster.

“The best stacked women’s roster in all of the world, if you ask me,” Michaels said to SI’s ‘The Takedown’ of the WWE NXT women’s division. “Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, and then, of course, two of the hottest free agents in all the world with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.”

He continued, “And there are other big, big surprises coming down the pike. If you thought we were stacked before, you haven’t seen anything yet, and that goes on both sides of the roster.”

Check out the complete interview at Sports Illustrated.

