News On Footage From Vince McMahon’s Interview Being Cut From Netflix Docuseries

Four hours of footage from Vince McMahon’s lengthy sit-down discussion did not make the cut for the new Netflix “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.

The producers for the project revealed this while talking about putting the six-part series together on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Producers for the project, Bill Simmons and David Shoemaker, discussed the sit-down interview with the former longtime WWE Chairman, and how about four hours of the footage ultimately not making the cut.

“We had four hours [of Vince’s interview] on the cutting room floor,” Simmons said. “I think this easily could have been ten parts, but we didn’t want to do it that way.”

Shoemaker noted, “We had four hours of Vince’s interview on the cutting room floor because he sounded like a frog one day [laughs]. He didn’t have a voice. There was so much good material, but I think the story that Chris and the team were able to tell is pretty amazing.”

