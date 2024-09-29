Lio Rush Wins British J Cup

Lio Rush won the 2024 British J Cup Tournament.

The tourney took place on September 28 at the RevPro event, with eight of the top junior heavyweights in Europe and the United States competing.

Following the big tournament win, Rush released the following statement: “Last night wasn’t a dream. Preparation met opportunity and I walked out of Stevenage as the 2024 British J Cup winner. Thank you to the fans who have followed my journey in RevPro UK. We’re just getting started! Meet me today in Sheffield.”

