JBL Says Internet Speculation About His WWE Status Is Wrong

JBL says recent online speculation about his WWE contracts status is “100% wrong.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed this during a recent SportsKeeda Q&A.

“I’m going to answer this as politically correct, as correct as possible,” he said. “I’ve never answered a question about my contract. I can tell you 100% this.”

JBL added, “I’ve seen speculation about me on the internet. It’s all wrong. 100% wrong. I’m not going to answer whether I am or not because WWE has always had a confidentiality clause in it. I’ve never thought it was good business to discuss my contract or anybody else’s. Sorry that I’m refusing to answer. The speculation about me has been wrong.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

