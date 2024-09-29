AJ Styles Returns At WWE House Show In Columbus, GA.

AJ Styles made his in-ring return at the WWE non-televised live event in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday night, September 28, 2024.

Styles made his return in the main event against Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Rhodes would go on to win the match and retain his title.

“The Phenomenal One” is scheduled to make his WWE TV return this coming Friday night at WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

