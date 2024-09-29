AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Update

Sep 29, 2024 - by Matt Boone

A new match has been announced for AEW Dynamite’s 5-year anniversary.

It was announced during the taped AEW Collision: Grand Slam show on Saturday that Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson will take place at the show next Wednesday night.

Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:

* Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson
* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet (AEW International Championship)
* Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb

Post Category: Featured News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jezabel Romo and friends

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal