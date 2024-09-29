AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Update
A new match has been announced for AEW Dynamite’s 5-year anniversary.
It was announced during the taped AEW Collision: Grand Slam show on Saturday that Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson will take place at the show next Wednesday night.
Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:
* Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson
* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet (AEW International Championship)
* Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb
OHHHHHH!!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/xmyc1rMdS8
— Sebas セバスチャン (@Sebas_Bucks) September 29, 2024