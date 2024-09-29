AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Update

A new match has been announced for AEW Dynamite’s 5-year anniversary.

It was announced during the taped AEW Collision: Grand Slam show on Saturday that Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson will take place at the show next Wednesday night.

Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:

* Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet (AEW International Championship)

* Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb

