WWE Supershow Results / Columbus, Ga / Sat Sept 28, 2024
The Complete Results from the Columbus Civic Center:
WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker using a Superkick and pinfall.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat the Unholy Union: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Cargill uses the Bodyslam and pinfall.
WWE Women’s Title: Bayley defeats champion Nia Jax via DQ after Jax uses a chair against Bayley.
Mixed Tag Team Match: The Terror Twins: Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley defeat Karrion Kross and Scarlett after a double South of Heaven Chokeslam and pinfall.
WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Ilja Dragunov via submission.
The Wyatt Sicks: Erik Rowan / Dexter Lumis / Joe Gacy (with Nikki Cross) defeat American Made: Brutus and Julius Creed / Chad Gable (with Ivy Nile): Rowan scores the pinfall. Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) sits in a rocker during the match. Post-match, he gives the Sister Abigail to Gable.
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa Via DQ when Jacob Fatu interferes.
Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles.
Thanks to @jet7111 in Attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM