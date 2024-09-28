WWE Supershow Results / Columbus, Ga / Sat Sept 28, 2024

The Complete Results from the Columbus Civic Center:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker using a Superkick and pinfall.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat the Unholy Union: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Cargill uses the Bodyslam and pinfall.

WWE Women’s Title: Bayley defeats champion Nia Jax via DQ after Jax uses a chair against Bayley.

Mixed Tag Team Match: The Terror Twins: Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley defeat Karrion Kross and Scarlett after a double South of Heaven Chokeslam and pinfall.

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Ilja Dragunov via submission.

The Wyatt Sicks: Erik Rowan / Dexter Lumis / Joe Gacy (with Nikki Cross) defeat American Made: Brutus and Julius Creed / Chad Gable (with Ivy Nile): Rowan scores the pinfall. Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) sits in a rocker during the match. Post-match, he gives the Sister Abigail to Gable.

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa Via DQ when Jacob Fatu interferes.

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles.

Thanks to @jet7111 in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

