WWE Confirms New Match For 10/4 SmackDown

The lineup for the October 4 episode of WWE SmackDown is starting to take shape.

As noted, WWE announced the return of AJ Styles, as well as a triple-threat tag-team title ladder match with The Bloodline defending against DIY and The Street Profits on the 10/4 show.

Additionally, next week’s SmackDown will also feature Michin vs. Chelsea Green in a Dumpster Match, as well as Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

