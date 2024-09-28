TNA Wrestling Re-Schedules Spartanburg Show

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

TNA Wrestling Re-Schedules Spartanburg Shows ONCE AGAIN to Monday & Tuesday, September 30 – October 1

Media Advisory

September 27, 2024

TNA Wrestling Once Again Re-Schedules Shows In Spartanburg, S.C. Due To Hurricane Helene

TNA Wrestling confirmed tonight that it again is re-scheduling the pro wrestling shows at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Due to the aftereffects of Hurricane Helene, TNA will hold its Spartanburg shows to Monday & Tuesday, September 30 & October 1, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

TNA will announce the start time for the re-scheduled shows on tnawrestling.com and all social media outlets. Tickets for the originally scheduled Friday (September 27) show can be used on Monday and tickets for the Saturday (September 28) show can be used on Tuesday.

Information on refunds will be provided.

The safety and well-being of TNA wrestlers, staff, crew and fans are top priority.

Both Spartanburg shows will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada.

All the TNA stars will be in Spartanburg, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the Spartanburg shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

