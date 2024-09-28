Swerve Strickland claims AEW is “about to get on FOX”

Swerve Strickland claimed in an interview on the Queenzflip YouTube channel that AEW is “about to get on FOX,” becoming the first person from the company to acknowledge the rumors that have been floating around for the past several weeks.

The new AEW media rights deal is not exclusive to just Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW shopped around other networks for a different show as well. Rumors started to float that the proposed show, tentatively titled Shockwave, was going on a FOX channel, although it’s thought to be FS1 rather than the main FOX channel which Smackdown was on.

“We’re about to move,” the former AEW World champion said. “We’re about to get on FOX. Smackdown is leaving FOX, and then we’re taking FOX, TNT, TBS… we got all three of them things.”

AEW filed paperwork to trademark the term AEW Shockwave on September 6 under the goods and services description of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests, live professional wrestling, production of professional wrestling evens and production and distribution of ongoing TV programs in the field of professional wrestling.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

