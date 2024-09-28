Darby Allin on what AEW has done for him, and why he’s the perfect spokesperson for them:

“I understand what AEW’s done for me, my whole entire life, and what it’s done for my friends and family’s lives. I told people, I had my dad actually retired because of AEW. I could make enough money to have him retire, not work some crap-ass job into his 60s.

I feel like I’m the perfect spokesperson for AEW in the sense of, you can take a guy that was never really supposed to make it, but you give him a little creative freedom and tell him he can do anything you want. And then I blossomed and was able to connect with the fans like crazy. And I just feel like I am the perfect guy for this role to lead everybody. I represent AEW to a tee of like, what you can do with a place like this.”

(via NYPost)

