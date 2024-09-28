Bron Breakker Says Undertaker “Gave Him A Lot Of Great Advice”

Bron Breakker recently took part in an interview with WKDQ 99.5, during which he recalled sitting down for a long talk with “The Dead Man” after the appearance Undertaker made on the October 10, 2023 episode of WWE NXT.

“We sat and we talked for a long time after that show,” Breakker said. “He just gave me a lot of great advice. It sort of started a bit of a relationship with him and I since then. Every time I see him in the building or when he comes around, I always go up and we have a conversation. Undertaker’s the best.”

He added, “He’s great, just an absolute honor for me to be in that position with him with such a legend, and it was an incredible night. That’s a night I’ll never forget. That’ll probably be some sort of poster or picture that’s on my wall forever. Surreal moment between me and him, and I am just so thankful I got to be a part of it. He’s awesome, love that dude.”

For the complete interview, visit WKDQ.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

