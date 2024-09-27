WWE Bad Blood 2024 Hosts Announced

WWE has announced the hosts for their next PLE.

On the Friday, September 27, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, a vignette aired prior to the main event of the evening to announce the hosts for WWE Bad Blood 2024.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair will host the show, which takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5.

Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage.

