Nikkita Lyons returned from injury at tonight’s WWE NXT live event in Davenport, Florida for her first match since January.

Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring return at tonight's NXT Live Event after being out of action for eight months! pic.twitter.com/dxhKP7zS4Y — Tiff (@womenstitless) September 28, 2024

