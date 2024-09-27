Heyman tells a story of a creative disagreement between Vince and Shane McMahon

"If you want this so bad, stick the dagger right here." Listening to Paul Heyman tell this story in Mr. McMahon was quite something. pic.twitter.com/mChL5cxAS6 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 27, 2024

Paul Heyman tells a story of a creative disagreement between Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon, which led to Vince telling Shane have he’d have to stab Vince in the heart and “get rid of him” if he wanted to make the decision:

“Shane had an idea that he really believed in. And Vince totally disagreed with it. And with most things that happen with Vince, once they start to escalate, they escalate really fast.

“Vince finally turned to Shane and he said, ‘Not while I’m alive’. And Vince, who was eating something, took his knife and handed it to Shane, and he says, ‘Right there (points to his heart). If you want this so bad, stick the dagger right here, because that’s what you’re gonna have to do to make that decision. And if you don’t stick the dagger right here, then I know you’re not man enough to do it, and I have to take that into consideration as well. Or you can buy me out, the way I bought out my father, and if I don’t get out of your way, be prepared to get rid of me, the way I would have had to get rid of my father when he wasn’t doing things my way at all’.”

source: ‘Mr McMahon’ Netflix docuseries

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

