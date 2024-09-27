Cardi B featured in SummerSlam 2025 promo

Cardi B, one of the most successful female artists in music, is featured in the advert for SummerSlam in New Jersey.

In the video released by Cardi B on her social media, she is seen calling Bianca Belair.

“I got two words for you…SummerSlam,” Cardi B says. “I’m pretty sure that’s one word,” Belair responds.

“Met. Life,” Cardi B continues as Belair tells her that she’s listening.

Her song ‘Enough (Miami)’ is then played, which looks like will be the official theme song for the event. It’s her fifth single from her second studio album and was released in March of this year.

