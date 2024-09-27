Big E open to return to the ring if he can do it safely

In an interview with the Sports Talk Philly website, former WWE champion Big E seemed more open to return to the ring more than ever before, of course, depending on the outcome of scans on his neck.

In previous interviews, E shot down the idea of returning due to his injury, but now with stem cell therapy, he’s hopeful that one day he can lace up his wrestling boots again.

“I’m just taking every day as it comes. I know that sounds like a cliche. But I get scans again in another three-to-six months, and if they look great and the doctors say it’s healthy for me to go back, then that’s something where we’ll sit down and talk about it,” Big E said when asked if he wants to return or officially retire.

He said that he tries not to worry about things he cannot control, knowing that to return to the squared circle, a lot of things have to properly align.

“But it’s nice to know that if I get the opportunity to get back in the ring, and I can do it healthily, then let’s do that,” he continued. “Let’s attack it fully. But if not, I know exactly what I want to do, and I’m excited about that path, too.”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

