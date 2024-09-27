9/27/24 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Matt Menard and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Springfield, Massachusetts.

—

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Action Andretti and Lio Rush (w/Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Leila Grey) vs. The House of Black (Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black) (w/Brody King)

Black and Rush start the match, and Rush dodges a few quick strikes from Black before delivering a stunner. Black comes back with a few shots, and then dodges a kick from Rush. Andretti tags in, as does Matthews. Andretti applies a wrist-lock, but Matthews kicks him away. Rush has to calm Andretti down in the corner and tags back in. Rush applies a side-headlock, but Matthews drops him with a shoulder tackle. Matthews delivers a rising knee strike that sends Rush to the floor, and then Matthews shoves Andretti away on the outside. Matthews gets Rush back into the ring, but Andretti grabs his ankle and Rush kicks Matthews in the head. Rush drops Matthews with a dive through the ropes, and then gets him back into the ring. Andretti tags in and takes Matthews down with a flying forearm shot. Andretti knocks Black to the floor, and then double-teams Matthews with Rush after Rush tags back in.

Andretti and Rush deliver a double-dropkick and Rush goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out at two. Andretti tags back in as The Righteous are shown watching backstage. Matthews takes control of Andretti and tags Black in. Matthews and Black take Andretti down, and Black gets a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Black has Andretti in a rear choke on the mat. Andretti gets to his feet and delivers a few shots. Andretti delivers a back elbow, and then both men run the ropes and drop each other with cross-bodies. Matthews and Rush tag in, and Rush delivers a few quick strikes and drops Matthews with a poison-rana. Rush drops Matthews with a cutter and Black tags back in. Black delivers a back elbow, and then knocks Andretti to the floor. Rush kicks Black in the face and goes up top. Andretti tags in before Rush can jump, and then argues with Rush. Black kicks Andretti into Rush, and then delivers the End for the pin fall.

Winners: The House of Black

-After the match, Andretti argues with his group, and then throws water at King. King clotheslines him into the corner and sets up for the cannonball senton, but Andretti gets pulled out of the ring.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Anna Jay backstage. Jay says she has done a lot in AEW and made her mark in Japan, but she isn’t sure where she fits in anymore. Jay says let’s find out where she fits in later tonight, and then says let’s find out where Robyn Renegade fits in as well.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade

They lock up and Jay backs Renegade into the corner. Jay backs away, but Renegade shoves her. Jay applies a side-headlock and then drops Renegade with a shoulder tackle. Jay delivers knee strikes to Renegade’s midsection, and then follows with a running elbow in the corner. Jay delivers a shot to Renegade’s chest, and then puts her up top to delivers a kick. Jay slams Renegade back down, and then follows with another shot. Jay picks Renegade up, but Renegade gets to the ropes and delivers forearm shots to Jay. Renegade takes Jay down and pulls back on her face, but Jay comes back with a jaw-breaker and a few slaps. Jay runs the ropes and drops Renegade with a flying forearm. Jay kicks Renegade in the midsection, and then drops her with a leaping neck-breaker. Jay kicks Renegade again, and then slams her with a Gory Bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Anna Jay

—

Renee Paquette hosts a sit-down interview with Ricochet and Will Ospreay. Ospreay says he feels like Ricochet is a little bit jealous of him for all the titles he has won, but Ricochet says he has decades of people remembering him every time they walk out of the building.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Angelico vs. Konosuke Takeshita

They lock up and Takeshita delivers a knee to the midsection before taking Angelico down. They exchange shots, and then Takeshita applies a side-headlock. Angelico gets free and gets a roll-up for a two count. Angelico takes Takeshita down again, but Takeshita gets free before Angelico delivers a knee strike. Takeshita pulls Angelico to the floor and delivers a few shots, but Angelico shoves him into the ring post. Angelico follows with a kick and gets Takeshita back into the ring. Takeshita comes back with a kick to the midsection, and then drops Angelico with the Takeshita-line as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Angelico delivers a strike to Takeshita, and then follows with an elbow strike and a forearm shot. Angelico delivers an enzuigiri and gets a roll-up for a two count. Angelico takes Takeshita down with an arm-drag, and then works over his arm in a submission. Takeshita gets free with an elbow strike, but Angelico shoves him into the corner. Angelico takes Takeshita down and locks in a rear choke, but Takeshita gets to the ropes. Takeshita drives his shoulder into Angelico’s midsection and goes up top, but Angelico cuts him off. Takeshita rakes Angelico’s eyes, but Angelico comes back with a kick to the head. Angelico climbs back up and sends Takeshita down with a back body drop. Angelico comes off the ropes, but Takeshita drops him with a forearm shot. Takeshita delivers the Blue Thunder Bomb, and then slams Angelico with the Raging Fire for the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

—

A recap of the happenings with Bryan Danielson and his former Blackpool Combat Club group members from Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam airs.

—

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/Billy Gunn) vs. Ryan Clancy and TJ Crawford

Caster and Clancy start the match, and Caster kicks him in the midsection. Caster delivers a few more shots, but Clancy comes back with a dropkick. Caster comes back with a back-hand slap, and then takes Clancy to the corner. Bowens tags in, and the Acclaimed double-team Clancy in the corner. They throw him across the ring and Crawford tags in. Crawford delivers quick kicks to Bowens, but Bowens comes back with kicks of his own. Bowens throws Clancy back into the ring and tags in Caster. Bowens delivers the Arrival and Caster follows with the Mic Drop to Clancy. The Acclaimed double-team Crawford with a slam, and Bowens gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Acclaimed

-After the match, Caster says he heard that MxM Collection is having a fashion show at Collision Grand Slam and wanted to give his jacket a little makeover. Caster says he loves what MxM is all about, but it is time for the Acclaimed to crash their little party. MxM appear on the screen, and say that the Acclaimed aren’t invited tomorrow, but they hope the Acclaimed can find a spot on their couch to watch the greatest debut in fashion history.

—

Match 5 – Singles Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale

