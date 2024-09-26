WWE confirms Summerslam will be a two day event next year
SummerSlam 2025 is officially headed for New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Saturday August 2nd and Sunday August 3rd 2025.
The Biggest Event of the Summer is about to be bigger than ever before.
On August 2 & 3, we’re bringing you two nights of #SummerSlam @MetLifeStadium. Pre register now for your tickets: https://t.co/3GgNSuGxNW pic.twitter.com/IhKgxX3fZw
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 26, 2024
JUST ANNOUNCED
The first ever two-night #SummerSlam is coming to @MetLifeStadium in New Jersey on Sat. Aug 2nd and Sun. Aug 3rd. Tickets and on sale information coming soon!
MORE INFO: https://t.co/zjQkxgoprL pic.twitter.com/rB4LetIfCc
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2024