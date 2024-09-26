WWE confirms Summerslam will be a two day event next year

SummerSlam 2025 is officially headed for New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Saturday August 2nd and Sunday August 3rd 2025.

The Biggest Event of the Summer is about to be bigger than ever before.

On August 2 & 3, we’re bringing you two nights of #SummerSlam @MetLifeStadium. Pre register now for your tickets: https://t.co/3GgNSuGxNW pic.twitter.com/IhKgxX3fZw

— Triple H (@TripleH) September 26, 2024