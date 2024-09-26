WWE confirms Summerslam will be a two day event next year

Sep 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

SummerSlam 2025 is officially headed for New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Saturday August 2nd and Sunday August 3rd 2025.

