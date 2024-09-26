Madusa on not being in the Mr. McMahon Netflix series

During her Paving The Way podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa aka Alundra Blayze stated that she turned down an offer to be interviewed for the Vince McMahon docuseries on Netflix…

“They contacted me. They wanted me in this thing so bad. They contacted me, I don’t know, about a year ago, two years ago maybe. They were already starting this, and they were like, ‘It’ll be cool. Vince is involved. He’s doing it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ I almost, I’m like, okay, if Vince is doing it…but something in my gut, I’m telling you, we all have that natural instinct, and you’ve got to follow your gut because that was my money-maker in this business. And I’m like, ‘Nope,’ and I’m so glad I had nothing to do with it. No. No. No. I’ll never forget, I have the conversations, they’re in emails, I have those conversations as I told you before.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

