9/23/24 WWE Raw Viewership

WWE Raw had a bad night on Monday, drawing its second-lowest viewership ever and the worst number of 2024, with just 1,338,000 viewers tuning in.

The show faced two NFL games, one on ESPN which drew 6.4 million viewers and one on ABC which drew an additional 13.1 million viewers.

Raw started with 1,360,000 viewers in the first hour, dropped to 1,329,000 viewers in the second hour, and then finished the night with 1,327,000 viewers.

Raw was #2, #3, and #4 on the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demo, with 0.44, 0.43, and 0.41 ratings respectively for an average of 0.43, down 0.05 from the prior week. Raw was overall #2 on cable and #5 on all of television.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

