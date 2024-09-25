‘Mr. McMahon’ Netflix docuseries now available on Netflix

The ‘Mr. McMahon’ docuseries has landed on Netflix and is now available to stream.

The long-awaited series, split into six different episodes, is directed by Bill Simmons and executive produced by Chris Smith. It will chronicle the rise and fall of the former WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world,” producer Chris Smith said. “Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”

The full synopsis describing the series reads as follows, “From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (‘Tiger King’) and executive producer Bill Simmons (’30 for 30′) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.”

The official poster of the series has the words “mastermind” and “madman” with Vince McMahon pulling strings on…Vince McMahon.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

