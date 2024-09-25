Mercedes on leaving WWE: “A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time”

Mercedes Moné says she left WWE because she didn’t like the way the ‘Chairman’ talked down to her:

“I left for many different reasons. A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time. I didn’t like how he talked to me and how I was talked down to. I was like, ‘It’s time to listen to your soul and your heart.’ There was a light that came to me and I left WWE. A guide told me, —

That day he talked to me a little crazy. It was enough for my source of light to come into my body and go, ‘If you stay, that’s not okay. This is for the rest of your life. What are you going to teach your kids? What are you going to teach people?’ If you’re feeling like this from words, after being here for ten years, you have to stand up for yourself.’ That’s what I did. A light came to me and said, ‘You have to walk away and do something better for yourself.'”

(Interview w/ @breakfastclubam)

