WWE NXT Matches on tap for tonight:

1. The Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom

2. NXT on CW Press Conference: Featuring Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz

3. Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

4. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair

5. Oro Mensah vs Lexis King

