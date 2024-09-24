McMahon reportedly attempted to buy the Netflix docuseries, plus a Miz note

– The Puck reports that after seeing early footage of the docuseries surrounding him, Vince McMahon tried to buy the project back from Netflix. McMahon had Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel chime in too, also voicing concern about the doc’s treatment of Vince’s alter ego.

Netflix refused to let the project go.

– WWE posted:

