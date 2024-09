Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for the debut episode of NXT on the CW Network next week:

– Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams – NXT Championship, CM Punk as special guest referee

– Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia – NXT Women’s Championship

– Miz TV with NXT North American Champion Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

– Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz – Street Fight

– Lola Vice & Jaida Parker vs. 2 members of Fatal Influence

