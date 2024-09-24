Ethan Page reveals why left AEW, and today’s birthdays

– Ethan Page on why he left AEW:

“It was time, I wasn’t getting what I magically got (in NXT), which is the opportunity to show what I bring to the table. This here, to me, is preparation meets opportunity, and the amount of preparation I got is a lot. 17, 18 years of preparation.”

(source: Chris Van Vliet interview )

– Happy birthday to….

Join us in wishing a happy birthday to Stephanie McMahon! pic.twitter.com/tBTggeeNZj — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2024

