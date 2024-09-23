The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in “The Great White North.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight at 8/7c on USA Network from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

On tap for tonight’s show is Bron Breakker vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser in one-on-one action.

Additionally, the second-to-last episode of the weekly three-hour red brand prime time Monday night program this evening will feature the return of “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 23, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 9/23/24

This week’s show opens up with Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett narrating arrival shots of various Superstars, when out of nowhere, during them we see Bronson Reed attack Braun Strowman, picking things up right where they left off with those two last week on the show.

Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Kick Off This Week’s Show

Holding hands we see Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio walk past the carnage ensuing between Reed and Strowman. The camera follows them as Liv’s theme hits. The two head to the ring to a ton of boos to start off the show.

She talks about the two having a victory lap. She introduces a video to boast the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour going exactly as she planned. We return live and Liv says she did everything she said. She said she would take everything from Rhea Ripley, and she did.

She took her title, The Judgment Day and her “Daddy” Dominik Mysterio. The theme for Rhea Ripley hits to cut her off. Out comes “Mami” to a huge pop from the California crowd.

Ripley settles in the ring. Dom tries to stand between she and Liv, but Rhea warns him to move or she’ll knock him out. Liv tells her to calm down. She taunts Ripley some more and says she bets Ripley’s not medically cleared because of her knee.

Rhea says she is cleared and says because Dom is the only reason Liv won her title in the first place, Adam Pearce has decided something, Dom is going to be exactly where he deserves to be at WWE Bad Blood — behind bars. Because Dom is going to be hanging in a shark cage above the ring for their women’s title tilt.

After promising she wouldn’t touch Liv while coming to the ring, Rhea closes the segment by admitting she was being a liar when she said that. With that said, she blasts Liv in the face with a vicious headbutt, Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe style.

Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out he comes to a big pop from the Ontario crowd as he settles in the ring for the first match of the evening. As he does, Tessitore talks us into our first commercial break of the show.

When we return, the Imperium theme hits and out comes Ludwig Kaiser to go one-on-one against Zayn in their first-ever singles showdown on Raw. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Zayn throws his ring jacket into Kaiser’s face. Kaiser angrily kicks it away. They circle the ring before Zayn jabs him. They lock up, and Kaiser powers Zayn to the corner. Kaiser punches away at Zayn in the corner, but Zayn fights out.

Zayn bounces Kaiser off the top turnbuckle and stomps him down until Kaiser rolls out of the ring to recover. Zayn goes outside to meet him, but Kaiser cuts him off and sends him headfirst into the ring post. Kaiser talks trash and punches him in the forehead.

Kaiser whips Zayn into the ring steps and gets him back in the ring. Kaiser hits the ropes and kicks Zayn in the chest for a two-count. Zayn slowly gets to his knees, so Kaiser sends him to the corner and hangs him over the second rope.

Kaiser hits the ropes and dropkicks an upside-down Zayn. Zayn fights back and comes off the middle rope with a diving ax handle. Zayn then clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope. Kaiser gets to his feet at ringside, so Zayn exits the ring and chops the chest.

Kaiser reverses a whip to the barricade, but Zayn leaps to the top. Zayn nearly loses his balance, so Kaiser shoves him off headfirst into the timekeeper’s chair. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Zayn now in a dominant offensive lead, but when the action spills out to the floor, we see Kasier slam Zayn into the ring steps with authority. Zayn just barely makes it back in the ring before the count of ten. Kaiser immediately goes to work on him.

As the action continues, Zayn fires back up and takes back over and ultimately connects with his finisher to pick up the hard-earned victory. Afterwards, GUNTHER’s theme hits and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion comes out. He teases giving Zayn his title shot finally, but still says “No.”

Winner: Sami Zayn

Dragon Lee vs. Carlito

Backstage, we see Xavier Woods lost in thought after a video package airs showing all of the developments within The New Day duo in recent weeks. Kofi Kingston comes up and the two try to both apologize to each other.

They say it’s water under the bridge and agree they need to get New Day back on track before their ten-year anniversary in November. Kingston pulls out some Booty O’s cereal from the archives and gets goofy, but Woods tells him they need to get more serious.

American Made approaches them and taunts them and this leads to a match for later in the show. Someone ran up with a giant tray of pancakes, but Kingston waves it off before Woods sees it, so he doesn’t see more non-serious stuff. The crowd laughs in the background and we head to a commercial break.

When we return, we see an in-depth “YEET!” music video package for “Main Event” Jey Uso and Bron Breakker’s main event later tonight for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Backstage, Liv and Dom are bickering with Adam Pearce about the shark cage stipulation for WWE Bad Blood. Pearce says it’s final. Dom calls him Mr. Potato Head. Carlito and JD McDonagh walks up. Carlito says tonight he’s taking out Dragon Lee — and that, is cool.

The Judgment Day walks on and bump into Ilja Dragunov. McDonagh gets in Dragunov’s face. Dragunov says he won’t do anything. McDonagh says The Judgment Day are busy this week, but he’ll see him around. Dragunov tells them to get walking. They do.

The theme for Dragon Lee hits and out comes the LWO member for our next match of the evening. He has the LWO trio of Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega. As he settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

