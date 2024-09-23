Thunder Rosa throws out first pitch (video), Jake Something wins the “Carolina Classic”

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa threw the first pitch at the San Diego Padres game.

– One half of the DPW World Tag Team Champions Jake Something, has won the 2024 Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Carolina Classic” and will now receive a DPW World Championship match against the current champion Calvin Tankman at date that’s yet to be determined.

