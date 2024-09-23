Thunder Rosa throws out first pitch (video), Jake Something wins the “Carolina Classic”
– Former AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa threw the first pitch at the San Diego Padres game.
Huge thank you to the @Padres for letting me throw out the first pitch! What an unforgettable experience ⚾️ Always repping @AEW and making the #ThunderArmy proud!
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 23, 2024
– One half of the DPW World Tag Team Champions Jake Something, has won the 2024 Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Carolina Classic” and will now receive a DPW World Championship match against the current champion Calvin Tankman at date that’s yet to be determined.
#dpw pic.twitter.com/GFCfEuSadu
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) September 23, 2024