Ric Flair has announced that he and his wife Wendy have decided to part ways.

Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs. I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully. I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My…

