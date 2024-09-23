Early WWE Raw Preview For Next Week (9/30/24)

WWE has announced three matches for the final Raw leading into Bad Blood 2024.

On the Monday, September 23 episode of WWE Raw from Ontario, California, the following matches were announced for next week’s WWE Raw on Monday, September 30 from Evansville, Indiana:

* Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman (Last Monster Standing)

* Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

* Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

