WWE’s Seth Rollins was just on the Jumbotron during the Indianapolis Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rollins’s ripped off his Colts jersey to reveal a Caleb Williams jersey underneath and was dumped over the barricade onto the field by former Colt T.Y. Hilton.

seth rollins is just like us and i just gained 10x more respect for the man pic.twitter.com/XKAdg87rpI — Action BRANson Reed (@BRANtree_3000) September 22, 2024

