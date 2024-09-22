Ten Rules announced for “Saraya Rules Match” scheduled for AEW Grand Slam

There are ten rules involved in a Saraya’s Rules Match.

On Saturday night, we learned what those are.

During last night’s edition AEW Collision, Saraya and Harley Cameron were featured in a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette, where they laid out the rules for the Saraya Rules Match between Saraya and Harley Cameron scheduled for AEW Grand Slam.

Those are as follows:

No. 1: There are no rules…except for the following

No 2: You can not use weapons, unless you are Saraya

No. 3: You must obey the ten count, unless you are Saraya

No 4: No biting, choking, closed fists, hair-pulling or groin-kicking, unless you are Saraya

No 5: No headlocks (Saraya doesn’t like those)

No 6: No outside interference, unless you are a friend of Saraya’s

No 7: No rope breaks, unless you are Saraya

No 8: The match must begin with offense from Saraya

No 9: Jamie Hayter is a slug

No 10: The winner receives an autographed copy of Saraya’s autobiography, which is available for pre-order now

