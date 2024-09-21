Reigns and Rhodes meet at Georgia Tech Stadium for cinematic angle on Smackdown

WWE produced a movie-like segment last night on Smackdown with WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns meeting at the 50-yard line inside Georgia Tech Stadium in Atlanta.

The production saw Roman Reigns roll in the stadium with a convoy of seven SUVs while Rhodes pulled up in a white sports car shortly after.

Reigns told Cody that he shed blood, sweat, and tears many times in the stadium years ago so this was his field, his stadium, and his city and asked Cody what he has done for his city. Cody reminded Roman about Center Stage and The Omni and how different members of his family bled for this city and told him that it might be Roman’s field, but it’s his home.

The former champ told Cody that he signed himself into a lose-lose situation because The Bloodline has nothing to lose, and Cody has everything to lose. Reigns said they took Jimmy, Wiseman, and the Ula Fala away from him so he was a man with no country.

Cody responded by saying that he told him before Mania that he will be a chief without a tribe and WWE has a tribal chief and a WWE champion and both are not him. He poked Roman by saying he looks like a shell of himself, which clearly annoyed Reigns, and Reigns asked what he wants.

Cody said he wanted Roman’s word that he will have his back at Bad Blood so he can have his back in return. Roman said he gives his word that he will have Cody’s back in their tag team match, but once it’s over, he’s coming for what’s his – the WWE championship.

As Roman began to walk, Cody blocked his way, and told him the title is not his to take. Roman told him that he’s in his way, so Cody moved.

“You’re in my way…in life,” Roman said, as he walked away and cameras panned away to a shot of the skyline of the city of Atlanta.

