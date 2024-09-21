Purrazzo starting a new faction, another match announced for AEW Grand Slam

Sep 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Deonna Purrazzo is making a Faction and the first member to join is Taya Valkyrie

– Saraya vs Jamie Hayter is made official for AEW Grand Slam

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Sagittarius

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal