Purrazzo starting a new faction, another match announced for AEW Grand Slam

– Deonna Purrazzo is making a Faction and the first member to join is Taya Valkyrie

– Saraya vs Jamie Hayter is made official for AEW Grand Slam

The challenge has been officially made! Saraya vs Jamie Hayter at #AEWGrandSlam, but Saraya makes the rules! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@Saraya | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/y10VlGjmb9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2024

