Purrazzo starting a new faction, another match announced for AEW Grand Slam
– Deonna Purrazzo is making a Faction and the first member to join is Taya Valkyrie
#TheVirtuosa @DeonnaPurrazzo and @thetayavalkyrie are up to something! What could it be?
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama!
– Saraya vs Jamie Hayter is made official for AEW Grand Slam
The challenge has been officially made! Saraya vs Jamie Hayter at #AEWGrandSlam, but Saraya makes the rules!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!
