Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced Donovan Dijak vs. Trevor Lee at MLW Slaughterhouse, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, October 4 presented live on YouTube.

In a shocking twist ahead of MLW Slaughterhouse on October 4 at the Coliseum, Trevor Lee has stepped up to face the unstoppable force known as Donovan Dijak. Following TJP’s unexpected withdrawal from the match, MLW’s roster was notified of an open contract to fight Dijak. Wasting no time, a fearless Trevor Lee raced to sign his name, setting the stage for an electrifying debut.

Donovan Dijak, standing at an imposing 6’7″, has wreaked havoc on MLW since his arrival at *Summer of the Beasts*. Managed by the conniving Saint Laurent, Dijak has quickly earned a reputation as the disruptor. Dijak is not made for any system. Dijak is THE disruptor of systems. There’s no blueprint in the sport to decode this punisher. Clad in black shades, a trench coat, and an intimidating aura, Dijak’s cold-hearted approach to dismantling his foes has left a trail of destruction in his wake.

Trevor Lee, known as the “Technical Savage,” is set to make waves in MLW with his raw strength and relentless energy. Shedding his signature beard and long hair, Lee enters MLW embarking on a new chapter with a renewed focus and ferocity, ready to showcase his unique blend of old-school toughness and high-impact wrestling. With his eyes on stacking money and championship gold, Lee brings his “Country Power” to the table, but will it be enough to stop the calculated chaos that is Donovan Dijak?

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWTampa.com and see it go down Friday, October 4 in St. Petersburg, FL.

