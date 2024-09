Britt Baker will return to action on the five year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on October 2.

What does Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. have in store for the 5th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/aDc4yOOc7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2024

