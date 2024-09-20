Jim Ross to do some commentary for Dynamite: Grand Slam next week

Jim Ross shared his excitement that he was called to go to New York to be available for Dynamite: Grand Slam commentary next week.

Ross, who typically only does pay-per-view main events lately, said he was really looking forward to the show as it’s a loaded card and the Arthur Ashe Stadium makes for a unique setting and surroundings.

“I’m not sure how much of it I’m doing, but I think I’m doing more than normal,” Ross said on his Grilling JR podcast. “And then I’m going to go to Seattle and call the pay-per-view.”

JR noted that his schedule is getting “more aggressive” and looks like he will be used more often moving forward, something that he’s excited about and ready for.

“I love doing the live calls and still it’s in my blood. I still enjoy it. I still get fired up for doing it. It means something to me,” Ross concluded.

His time behind the mic was cut drastically lately mainly due to his health problems.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

