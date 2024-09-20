Janel Grant’s attorney holds press conference, says McMahon will be held accountable

During a 20-minute conference call with reporters yesterday afternoon, Janel Grant’s attorney Ann Callis and new PR head Kendra Barkoff Lamy from SKDK, said that Janel Grant deserves to tell her full story on her own and not be part of a docuseries which is focused on someone else.

The answer came after questions surrounding her potential involvement with the Mr. McMahon series on Netflix.

Callis said that Grant and her legal team did not get an advance copy of the series and have not seen it yet and refused to answer questions if she was approached or had any discussions with Netflix to be part of the series.

“Janel has the right to tell her story, in her own way, at the right time,” Callis said repeatedly. “She deserves the opportunity to tell her full story and not be a part of someone else’s.”

Callis said that Grant will get her day in court and McMahon will be held accountable for his actions, saying that this was no WWE storyline and that Grant is a human being who is a survivor of McMahon’s sex trafficking inside WWE.

The attorney added that she hopes the Netflix series will do the story justice. WWE was not involved at all with the documentary and Callis said that after a very brief outreach right after the lawsuit was filed, she has not heard from WWE.

Callis also said that they would like federal charges to be brought quickly so they can resume with their civil lawsuit but stressed that while they want charges filed ASAP, they want it to be right, not necessarily fast.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

