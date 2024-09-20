Eddie Dennis On Coming Out Of Retirement, PROGRESS Title Shot, Time In WWE

Pro wrestling veteran Eddie Dennis recently spoke with the folks at PW Mania for an in-depth interview.

The wrestling star spoke about his time in WWE, his world title shot in PROGRESS Wrestling, coming out of retirement and more.

Below are some of the highlights.

On his time in WWE: “Obviously the most noticeable difference between working with WWE and on the independents is the financial security the WWE offers. I’m grateful for all of my time there. Whether as a wrestler, manager or writer. All 3 roles developed my understanding of the industry and moulded me into the person that I am today. With regards best minds, I don’t want to start and then feel like I’ve missed someone out. As far as talent that I’ve shared the ring with, the top talent on the U.K. scene right now are every bit as good as many of the people you see on your televisions on a weekly basis.”

On his PROGRESS World Title shot: “I don’t want too much to be made of the fact that I never lost the championship because I got my opportunity to regain the title in Cardiff in 2021 against Spike and I lost. This run at progress since returning from retirement in 2023 has been about proving to myself that I still have something to offer. Luke Jacobs is the ultimate litmus test in British Independent Wrestling in 2024.”

On coming out of retirement and his ambitions: “I don’t really have any ambitions left. Last time I retired it was because I wasn’t allowed to wrestle and write at the same time so I feel like I didn’t leave on my own terms. These last 10 months have really been about addressing that and if I stopped tomorrow I feel like I would’ve accomplished that goal.”

For the complete interview, visit PWMania.com.

