Dynamite viewership, plus notes on Otis, Asuka, and a possible new WWE title

– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 687,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

– Asuka says she’s still recovering from injury and not ready to return to WWE

– PWN has stated that a secondary WWE title for the women is in the works.

– WWE’s Otis reunited with Tucker

