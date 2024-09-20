Date Set For Chelsea Green vs. Michin “Dumpster Match”

WWE is coming to “Trashville.”

On the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, a pre-taped segment aired showing Chelsea Green training for her scheduled Dumpster Match against Michin.

The bout, which was suggested by Vickie Guerrero and later confirmed by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, did not have a date heading into tonight’s show.

It does now.

Michael Cole revealed on the 9/20 broadcast that Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Dumpster Match will take place in Nashville, TN. when WWE SmackDown emanates from the location, which he sarcastically called “Trashville” due to the play-on-words, on Friday, October 4.

Join us here every Friday for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

