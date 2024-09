Darby Allin asked to sign WWE belt (video), plus notes on Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland

– Per the Wrestling Observer, Swerve Strickland is expected back “sooner rather than later” and most likely in time for WrestleDream.

– Darby Allin was asked to sign a WWE belt

– AEW star Samoa Joe is in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii coming February 28th, 2025.

