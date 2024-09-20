9/20/24 AEW Rampage Recap

Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Matt Menard are on commentary from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Bryan Keith vs. Mark Briscoe

They lock up and Keith backs Briscoe into the corner. They break, and then lock up again. Keith applies a side-headlock and takes him to the corner again. Briscoe turns it around with chops, and then stomps Keith down. Briscoe chokes Keith with his boot, and then delivers a few shots from the apron. Briscoe drives his shoulder into Keith’s midsection and pulls him to the floor. Briscoe dives onto Keith through the ropes, and then delivers an elbow drop from the apron. Briscoe gets Keith back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Keith kicks out at two. Briscoe delivers more shots and chops and goes for another cover, but Keith kicks out again. Briscoe tosses Keith back to the floor and delivers another chop and right hand. Briscoe slams Keith into the ring steps and throws a chair into the ring. Briscoe delivers another chop, and then sets the chair up in the ring.

Briscoe runs the ropes, but Keith gets back into the ring and throws the chair down. Keith delivers a low-blow behind the referee’s back and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. Keith delivers right hands and chokes Briscoe with his boot in the corner. Keith kicks Briscoe in the face a pair of times, and then throws him to the floor. Keith kicks Briscoe in the face on the outside and follows with a right hand and a few chops. Keith suplexes Briscoe on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe comes back with body shots and runs the ropes, but Keith kicks him in the face. Briscoe comes back with an elbow strike, but Keith delivers a headbutt. Keith goes for Diamond Dust, but Briscoe counters and delivers right hands on the ropes. Briscoe delivers a superplex, and then they exchange elbow strikes. Briscoe gains the advantage and takes Keith to the corner. Briscoe delivers chops, but Keith comes back with chops of his own. Briscoe turns it around again with more shots, and then follows with a flying forearm shot. They exchange enzuigiris, Briscoe slams Keith down, and then Keith comes right back with an exploder suplex. Keith delivers a headbutt, but Briscoe fires up and delivers a chop. Briscoe sends Keith across and charges, but Keith kicks him in the face. Briscoe comes back with a slam and goes for the Froggy Bow, but Keith dodges it and delivers a shot to Briscoe.

Keith delivers a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. Keith goes for Diamond Dust, but Briscoe gets free and drops Keith with a clothesline. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller, but Keith blocks it. Briscoe delivers another clothesline, and then delivers the Jay Driller for the pin fall.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

-After the match, Chris Jericho comes to the ring and attacks Briscoe. Jericho lays Briscoe out with a shot with his baseball bat, but Orange Cassidy rushes the ring to make the save. Cassidy grabs the bat, but Big Bill comes to the ring and drops Cassidy with a kick to the face. Kyle O’Reilly hits the ring and delivers a few kicks to Bill, but Bill comes back and drops him with a chokeslam.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

The Butcher vs. Wheeler Yuta

Butcher attacks Yuta as the bell rings and slams him down. Butcher stomps on Yuta and chops him in the corner. Butcher follows with a suplex and goes for a few quick covers, but Yuta kicks out each time. Butcher delivers a few kicks to Yuta and follows with a pair of clotheslines. Butcher slaps Yuta across the face a few times, but Yuta comes back with a shotgun dropkick. Yuta follows with elbow strikes in the corner, and then slams Butcher down. Yuta delivers a pair of German suplexes, and then follows with the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes. Yuta locks in Cattle Mutilation, and Butcher gives it up.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

-After the match, Yuta almost attacks the referee for getting him to let go of the hold, but takes his title and leaves the ring.

—

MxM Collection are backstage. They call out The Acclaimed and say they are going to give Max Caster’s jacket a makeover.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Harley Cameron (w/Saraya) vs. Hikaru Shida

They lock up and Shida backs Cameron into the ropes. Shida goes for a shot, but Cameron backs through the ropes as the referee holds Shida back. They lock up again, and Shida applies a side-headlock. Cameron sends her off the ropes, but Shida does the same to Cameron. Cameron runs the ropes, but Shida catches her and swings her around before slamming her down. Shida drapes Cameron over the apron and delivers a running knee strike. Shida gets Cameron back into the ring and delivers right hands in the corner. Cameron gets free and slams Shida’s face into the turnbuckle. Cameron chokes Shida with her boot and follows with a back elbow strike for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida kicks Cameron in the midsection repeatedly and follows with a clothesline. Shida delivers a dropkick from the middle rope and follows with a running knee strike for a two count. Shida goes for a vertical suplex, but Saraya gets on the apron. Shida goes after her, but Cameron delivers a shot to Shida’s head and gets a two count. Shida comes back and goes for an enzuigiri, but Cameron ducks and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Cameron goes for a knee strike, but Shida counters with a question mark kick. Saraya yells at Shida as Shida hesitates on the Katana, and Cameron goes for another roll-up, but Shida rolls through. Cameron delivers a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out at two. Saraya grabs the kendo stick, but jamie Hayter runs out and takes it from her. Shida delivers a knee strike to Cameron, and then slams her with a Falcon Arrow for the pin fall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

-After the match, Hayter gets into the ring and hands the kendo stick to Shida. They shake hands and leave the ring together as Saraya stands behind the barricade. Hayter and Shida get to the top of the ramp, and then Saraya jumps into the ring and challenges Hayter to a Saraya’s Rules Match at Grand Slam. Hayter says Saraya is as stupid as she looks and all she wants to do is kick her ass. Hayter tells Saraya that she will see her in New York.

—

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

Roderick Strong and The Beast Mortos (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. Joe Keys and Marcus Mathers

Strong and Mathers start the match. Strong takes Mathers down and delivers cross-face strikes. Strong takes Mathers to the corner and delivers a chop before tagging in Mortos. Mortos delivers a shot to Keys and brings him into the ring. Strong delivers a back-breaker to Mathers as Mortos delivers a gut-buster to Keys. Mortos delivers a right hand to Mathers and tags Strong back in. Strong and Mortos double-team Mathers, and then Strong delivers a knee strike to Keys. Strong and Mortos both make the cover for the pin fall.

Winners: Roderick Strong and The Beast Mortos

—

A vignette airs for Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo says she came to AEW to make beautiful and violent art, and she has only gotten started. Purrazzo says she came to AEW alone, but she is never really alone. Purrazzo says there are people who are willing to repay her generosity with loyalty, and then Taya Valkyrie walks in and stands beside her.

—

Match 5 – Four-Way Match

Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush (w/Action Andretti) vs. Nick Wayne vs. Rocky Romero

Romero kicks Sabian in the face to send him to the floor, and then Romero gets taken out as well. Rush trips Wayne up and sends him to the floor. Rush runs the ropes, but Sabian trips him up and delivers an enzuigiri. Sabian drops Wayne and Romero with a springboard moonsault on the outside, and then he gets in Andretti’s face. Rush kicks Sabian in the head, and then drops him with a dive through the ropes. Rush gets Sabian back into the ring, and Romero comes back in as well. Rush and Romero double-team Sabian, and then Rush gets a two count with a roll-up on Romero. They argue, and then Sabian drops Romero with an enzuigiri. Sabian kicks Rush in the head, but Wayne pulls Sabian into the ring post. Wayne delivers an elbow strike to Rush and drops Romero with a snap suplex. Rush delivers an elbow strike to Wayne, but Wayne comes back with a back-body drop and a kick to Rush’s back as the rest of the Patriarchy are shown watching the match backstage. Wayne poses on the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wayne and Romero are going at it in the ring. Wayne takes Romero down, but Rush comes back and delivers a few quick shots to Wayne. Rush kicks Wayne in the face and drops him with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Sabian comes back in with a dropkick, and then connects with a cannonball to Rush in the corner. Romero throws Sabian down, and then delivers shots to all three guys in the corners. Romero slams Rush down and goes for the cover, but Wayne and Sabian break it up. Wayne throws Romero to the outside, and Sabian does the same to Rush. Sabian delivers right hands to Wayne, but Wayne comes back with an uppercut. Wayne delivers a back elbow and a thrust kick before going for Wayne’s World. Sabian blocks it and suplexes Wayne before Romero comes back and delivers a kick to Sabian.

Rush kicks Romero in the head and goes up top for a frog splash, but Romero dodges and Wayne drops him with a cutter. Wayne goes for Wayne’s World on Sabian, but Sabian catches him. Wayne escapes to the apron, and then Romero slaps Wayne to the floor. Sabian slams Romero down, but Wayne throws Sabian to the outside and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Nick Wayne

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

