Rikishi: “I have nothing but respect for the McMahons”

While speaking at Comic-Con Northern Ireland 2024, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon …

“I have nothing but respect for the McMahons and when I say McMahons, I say all of them. What’s happening with him (Vince McMahon) now as far as with the Netflix, I’ll make a decision when that comes out. But for now, I always believe in people having a second chance in life. There’s nobody in this arena or up here that were perfect. We’re never perfect. It’s not made like that in this world for us. There’s always speed bumps for us to be able to learn from one another. Each one, teach one, and so at the end of the day, I would like to keep my happy memories of the McMahons, what they have done. They’ve really taken wrestling to another level. It’s a reason why we’re all here, reason why you guys are listening to our stories and they also have really, really taken care of a lot of professional wrestlers, their families, their kids.

So, let’s think how far this man has reached out to everyone to be able to give them the lifestyle that, possibly, some of us could never achieve, and so, I wanna thank them. I wanna thank you fans especially, because without you coming to watch us, there is no us. What value do we have? So we thank you for helping us take care of our family, helping us do what we love and know that the respect is given back to you.”

