Rebel is still under a talent contract with AEW.

The company hasn’t used Rebel since 2022. She is rarely backstage, and she has not been brought up in creative plans either.

On social media, she stated, “Third time going under anesthesia in the past 4 months and I’m grateful surgery went well today.”

On my way to mending one of my minor issues. Post more soon. pic.twitter.com/SRs4pVjkYd — REBEL (@RebelTanea) September 16, 2024

