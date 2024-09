Notes on Ken Shamrock, Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks, and Deonna Purrazzo

– Ken Shamrock has signed a legends contract with WWE. (via Chris Van Vliet)

– According to Fightful, Ricky Starks is still under contract with AEW, but has not been backstage as of late.

– Fightful is also reporting that Dustin Rhodes’ AEW deal ends this fall.

– There has been talk within AEW of building a faction around Deonna Purrazzo, reports PWInsider.

